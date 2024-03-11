Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 898,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.1 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.73 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

