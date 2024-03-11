Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.80 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xylem by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after acquiring an additional 466,911 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL stock opened at $127.08 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

