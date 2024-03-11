Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.91 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,438 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

ALL stock opened at $156.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.55, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average of $135.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.