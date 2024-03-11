Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Block were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $80.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.44. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $359,957.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,299,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 262,343 shares of company stock worth $18,739,230 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

