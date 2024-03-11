Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $11.53 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of STERIS worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,980,240,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS stock opened at $233.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

