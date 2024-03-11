Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.57 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 375.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total transaction of $1,555,073.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,017,862.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,252 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $425.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $431.25 and a 200-day moving average of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

