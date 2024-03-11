Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $10.04 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $10,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.05 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

