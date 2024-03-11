Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Baxter International worth $10,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX stock opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

