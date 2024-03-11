Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SBA Communications by 218.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,314,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in SBA Communications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 40.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 255,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,461,000 after buying an additional 41,593 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,047 shares of company stock worth $9,774,643 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $223.70 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $267.42. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.89.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

