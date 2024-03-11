Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 102.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,303,000 after purchasing an additional 142,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $149.82 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $218.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.