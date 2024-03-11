Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $143.73 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

