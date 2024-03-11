PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $31.16 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $59.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52.

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after buying an additional 380,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 186,608 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

