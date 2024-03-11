ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.85

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.85 and last traded at $98.79, with a volume of 323647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.44.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.21. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $336,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

