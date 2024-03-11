ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.60

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDVGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.60 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 43855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $858.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

