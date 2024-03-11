PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Trading 12% Higher

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 9,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 19,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.