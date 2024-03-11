Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $135.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

