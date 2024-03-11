PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 4.6%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.06 and last traded at $47.00. Approximately 104,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 502,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 77.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $428,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 9,179 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $428,383.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,513,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 71,465 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,862,173.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,596.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,818,409. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,829,000 after purchasing an additional 870,364 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,207,000 after buying an additional 684,194 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 89.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,345,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after buying an additional 636,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,697,000 after buying an additional 385,271 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

