Presearch Price Hits $0.0340 on Top Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $17.01 million and approximately $293,575.44 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch token can now be purchased for $0.0340 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

