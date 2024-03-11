PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 785.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 932% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $492.58 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00019571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00144924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000188 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001388 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

