Populous (PPT) Price Down 42.9% Over Last Week

Populous (PPT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $353,265.09 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Populous has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

