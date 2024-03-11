Pollux Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $29.42 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $29.42 million and approximately $89,060.19 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.5804728 USD and is up 9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $38,333.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

