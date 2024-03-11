Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

