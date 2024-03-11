Polar Capital Holdings Plc Trims Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.49% of Ryan Specialty worth $62,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $5,041,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 142.3% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 365,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 214,429 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,090,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 134.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 79,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.71. 256,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.88. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

