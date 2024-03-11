Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 71,327 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,327 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Arista Networks worth $118,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $5,084,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,198,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $5,084,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,710,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,198,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,436 shares of company stock worth $35,432,839. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.57. 1,141,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $292.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.