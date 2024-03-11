Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 61,866 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 963,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,866 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.3% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $183,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.43. The stock had a trading volume of 366,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,528. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $206.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total transaction of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,093,810. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

