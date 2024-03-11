Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 537,703 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,943,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,703 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.63% of Confluent worth $57,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,512,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1,082.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 305,791 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $2,161,050.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,705.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $2,161,050.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,964,705.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,555,939 shares of company stock valued at $48,661,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,218. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.