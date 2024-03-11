Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 25,000 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $77,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.10. 465,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,146. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of -0.03. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $215.35 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

