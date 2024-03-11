Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 25,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.10% of AON worth $66,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in AON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $316.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.39. The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

