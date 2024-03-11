Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 200,789 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200,789 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $106,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 13.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.96. 2,865,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,839,066. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

