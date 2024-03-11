Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 18,324 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,003,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 4.59% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $102,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $601,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares in the company, valued at $926,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,517 shares of company stock worth $1,379,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.12. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

