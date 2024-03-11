Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 100,066 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,066 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $95,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McKesson by 16.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

McKesson stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $526.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,011. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $537.26. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.10.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

