Polar Capital Holdings Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $43,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,782. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.55.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.71.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

