Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,793 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $134,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.04.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.95. 62,566,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,326,039. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

