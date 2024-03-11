Polar Capital Holdings Plc Raises Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $85,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB traded down $15.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $367.69. 1,488,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.94. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.