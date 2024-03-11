Polar Capital Holdings Plc Purchases 10,000 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.05% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $66,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,958,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,050,000 after buying an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,064,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,583,000 after buying an additional 40,009 shares during the last quarter.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Shares of CLDX stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.53. 254,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

