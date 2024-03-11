Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 396,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Zscaler stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $199.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.95. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total transaction of $1,756,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,972 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,413. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.