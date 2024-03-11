Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,160,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $47,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 928,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,959. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $551.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

