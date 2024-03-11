Polar Capital Holdings Plc Increases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 1.45% of CyberArk Software worth $97,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after buying an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 226.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 581,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 403,076 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after purchasing an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.83. The stock had a trading volume of 225,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,671. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -162.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.