Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $78.91 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,414,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,281 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 1.32% of Rambus worth $78,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,383,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,655,000 after acquiring an additional 518,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after acquiring an additional 314,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,476,000 after acquiring an additional 616,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Rambus by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,134,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,893,000 after purchasing an additional 515,657 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $932,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,946,618.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $255,045.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,932 shares of company stock worth $1,297,815. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 680,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,143. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $76.38.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.