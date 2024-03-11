Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $44.84 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 10,836.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 457,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,067 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in PDD were worth $44,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,977,000 after buying an additional 4,501,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDD by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,759,000 after buying an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised PDD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.31.

PDD Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PDD stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.22. 7,321,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

