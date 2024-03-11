Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $38.38 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $38,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 647,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,706. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

