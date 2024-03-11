Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $118.45 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,327 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.21% of Arista Networks worth $118,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.57. 1,141,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,040. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.60. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.38.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,436 shares of company stock worth $35,432,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

