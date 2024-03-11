Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after buying an additional 6,012,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.21. 2,550,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,216. The company has a market capitalization of $316.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 227.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

