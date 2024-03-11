Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.89% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $40,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $165,197.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,506.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 3,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $223,483.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,898 shares of company stock valued at $20,300,372. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

APLS stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $61.16. 242,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,730. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

