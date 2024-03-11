Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.3% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $183,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $754.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,542. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $753.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

