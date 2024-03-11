Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 111,033 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 260,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 144,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,598,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:RYTM traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.51. 241,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,517. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $56,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $81,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,728.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,472 shares of company stock worth $4,105,895. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

