Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,373 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $77,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,752 shares of company stock worth $85,804,539 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $11.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.56. 764,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,012. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.15.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

