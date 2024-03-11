Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,428 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.57% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $126,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,717,000 after purchasing an additional 929,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total value of $5,808,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,723,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.08, for a total transaction of $5,808,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,232 shares in the company, valued at $658,723,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $110,812,424. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $12.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $719.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,290. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $661.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.72. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

