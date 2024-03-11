Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.10% of Progressive worth $81,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PGR stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.66. 991,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average is $161.13. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $198.98. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

