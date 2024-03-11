Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys 197,746 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 292.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,746 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.35% of Axon Enterprise worth $52,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $495,767.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,805 shares in the company, valued at $57,992,915.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.90.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

AXON stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $325.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.52.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

